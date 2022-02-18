Steal some fun with the Cops and Robbers Parkrun event

news, local-news,

Sawyer Park will play host to a very different Parkrun on March 5, with members of Horsham Police joining participants for the inaugural Cops and Robbers Parkrun. Members of the community can complete the 5km riverbank course at their own pace, but police will be hot on their heels. Senior Sergeant Matt Haughton said members at the Horsham Police Station are really looking forward to engaging with the community during the event. "Horsham Police look forward to the event and encourage community members to come along and participate in a fantastic community initiative," Haughton said. "We encourage them to dress up, but please leave toy guns at home. There will be a free BBQ on site afterwards and Café de Kerb will be onsite." READ MORE: Horsham Parkrun coordinator Andrew Sostheim said the event has been a long time coming. "We originally planned it in 2020 before COVID stopped the event in its tracks when the initial lockdowns happened," Sostheim said. "All the planning had already been done," he said. Part of the appeal for the police was to foster community engagement, Sostheim said. "(They've) been the driving force behind it. The police are really keen to create some community engagement and some real positive things between themselves and the community," Sostheim said. "We're more than happy to use our event for that, it's going to work really well."' Participants will be able to meet members from Victoria Police's Critical Incident Response Team and Water Police and see the Victoria Police Highway Patrol BMW and Command semi-trailer, according to Haughton. MORE NEWS: "We are also fortunate enough to be able to showcase Victoria Police support vehicles including a command truck from Melbourne," Haughton said. "We'll have police members from the Critical Incident Response Team running alongside local members - some carrying full police equipment," he said. "After the run, there will be an opportunity for community members to speak to police regarding local issues and the application process for obtaining employment with Victoria Police." Sostheim said Parkruns across Australia had featured such events before in Mansfield, Bundaberg, Coombs and more. "There have been a couple of these types of days at Parkruns nationally around the place, but it will be the first one for Horsham," he said. OTHER NEWS: "Hopefully the success of this one will lead to it being turned into an annual event. The police are pretty keen to create that. "And from Parkrun ourselves, it opens up Parkrun and allows us to introduce Parkrun to some new people." "We're always trying to sell the message that Parkrun is inclusive and it's not a race, It's, non-competitive," "Although the name is Parkrun, it's still for walking or jogging... it doesn't matter if you do it in seven, eight minutes or an hour." Sostheim said the Horsham Parkrun team had been delighted with participation since the weekly event's return after the COVID-19 lockdowns. "Since we've been back a couple of months now, we've been rapt; the last few weeks our numbers are actually higher than they were pre-COVID," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/4121308f-193f-48a6-953d-37478a6568db.JPG/r1658_983_5568_3192_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg