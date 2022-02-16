Childhood dream come true: Wimmera scooter sensation turns pro

news, local-news,

Horsham scooter sensation Dylan Bates childhood dream of joining a professional scooter team has come true. In February, Bates signed a contract with Fuzion, the culmination of years of hard work and dedication. Speaking to the Wimmera Mail-Times, Bates said he was "stoked" with the signing. "Now I get paid for it; that was pretty much my dream as a kid, to become professional and get paid for what I love, which is scootering," he said. "I was meant to announce it back in November, but with everything going on it had to wait." Bates said that while a professional contract is a step up, it doesn't mean he's going to be doing any more scootering than before. READ MORE: "I was still competing in the pro division and I have been for the last two years but I wasn't under a pro contract under the sponsor I'm with," he said. "There's three different levels that all scooter companies have; flow, amateur and pro. "Flow's the basic one; they'll support you and send you a few free bits and pieces here and there. "Then there's amateur. When I was on the amateur team, I was still competing in pro competitions like the ASA." The ASA, or the Australasian Scooter Association, is the "biggest level you can go" in Australia, Bates said. "I'll still stay at the same level, but now I get paid for it," he said. MORE NEWS: "There's more responsibilities (in having a contract), but I was already doing everything I needed to." With one dream ticked off, Bates is already looking towards what the future could hold. "The next thing to tick off the bucket list is to make the world titles," he said. Making the world titles in a process that begins in March for Bates, with the state titles. "We've got state titles coming up in March, the top 10 from state titles advance to the Aussie titles in around July, and then top 10 out of the Aussie titles advance to the world titles," he said. "Hopefully I can do well at the state titles and get through." OTHER NEWS: Training for Bates involves frequent trips to Melbourne, where skateparks have more facilities on offer. "I try to get up to Melbourne once a week, to go to a skatepark called Rampfest, which is the closest one with all the facilities I need," he said. "They've got a foam pit and a resi there." However, Bates can still be seen in action in Horsham. "You can still nail down your basic tricks (at Horsham skatepark)," he said. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/6ec28abe-66c5-4dd5-9a1b-fea8dc852093.jpeg/r0_466_666_842_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg