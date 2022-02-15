news, local-news,

ONE of the first big whole school events of the 2022 school year is the swimming carnival. The four school houses compete to get the most points to earn their name of the trophy. Holy Trinity Lutheran College had theirs for their secondary college on Friday, February 11 at the Wimmera Aquatic Centre. It was the Wimmera (red) house that took the win on Friday. The swimming carnival wasn't just 50 metre freestyles, the day was kicked off with a fashion parade. The Holy Trinity students came in their best and most festive colourful outfits to match their school house. Thankfully it wasn't too hot on Friday, but the shade and pool was a much welcome relief. IN OTHER NEWS: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116320384/4d0c65be-5234-4a6d-bab7-7ff2cd6065de.jpg/r1_33_2498_1444_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg