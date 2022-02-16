news, local-news,

Balmoral football, netball, tennis, cricket, rodeo and more now have a new state of the art centre to showcase the town's biggest regional talents. The new Balmoral Community Complex at Balmoral Recreation Reserve was officially launched by Parliamentary Secretary for Sport, Danielle Green and Southern Grampians Shire Council Deputy Mayor, Cr David Robertson. Home to the Harrow Balmoral Football Netball Club, the new community centre replaces ageing facilities that were struggling to meet the needs of clubs and wider Balmoral community. President of Balmoral Community Complex Committee of Management, Mick Leeming, said the new complex would help foster a strong community spirit in Balmoral. READ MORE: "The new facilities are fantastic for the Balmoral community, they will make a huge difference to our sports club and other activities, what better way to bring the whole community together," Mr Leeming said. Ms Green said the new facilities would allow Balmoral to flourish into the future. "Sport is the lifeblood of regional communities, and the new Balmoral Community Complex will open up opportunities for the growing numbers of football, netball, cricket and tennis players to emulate their sports heroes in their own backyard," Ms Green said. "Clubs like the Harrow Balmoral Football Netball Club now have great facilities they can be proud of at Harrow and now at Balmoral." The complex was made possible by a more than $176,000 investment from the Victorian government, which contributed to new floor coverings, kitchen fit-out and appliances, cool room, audio system, benches and landscaping. MORE NEWS: The new complex is also a boon for the local community including the Balmoral Rodeo Committee and Balmoral Pastural and Agricultural Show Committee who now also have access to the new facility to stage meetings, events and celebrations. The Balmoral Complex opening comes a mere 13 months since Ms Green launched female friendly facilities at neighbouring Harrow, courtesy of a $1 million investment from the Victorian Government, Ms Green said. "I'm delighted to have officially launched both new facilities, in just over a year for two great neighbouring communities who work so closely together on and off the field." she said. From new sports pavilions to playspace upgrades, projects like these provide high-quality and accessible places for Victorians to reap the benefits of sport and active recreation participation. This initiative is part of the Government's investment of more than $1.1 billion in community sport and active recreation infrastructure since 2014. Ms Green acknowledged the Southern Grampians Shire Council and all other financial contributors to the project for their commitment and support of the whole Balmoral Community Complex. For more information about infrastructure grant opportunities available through the Victorian Government visit www.sport.vic.gov.au.

