The Horsham Golf Club Ladies enjoyed two major events earlier in February. On Tuesday, February 8, 69 ladies played for The Ashes Trophy and on Thursday February 10, 84 players contested our Carlin and Gazzard pinehurst event. The Ashes Trophy is a 3 Ball Stableford competition now in its thirteenth year commemorating the bushfires of the February 7 2009, when the Horsham golf course was decimated and the clubhouse totally destroyed. The trophy awarded to the winning team was handcrafted by Michael and June Crabtree from the burnt remains of one of the many trees lost on the fairways. READ MORE: The event was strongly contested with Donna Oconnor, Sharon Howden and Gail Jenner with 50 pts winning on a count back from Lynda Hutchinson, Kirkie Smith and Wendy Talbot. The Carlin and Gazzard Pinehurst event held on Thursday is an open event and always well represented by surrounding golf clubs. This pairs event has been sponsored by Chris Gazzard, of Carlin and Gazzard Mercedes Benz, Mt Gambier since 2010. The much sought after prize of accommodation, meal voucher and use of a Mercedes' Benz was hotly contested by 84 ladies. Jenny McRae and Julie Wirth were outright winners with an amazing net score of 66, followed by Pam Watkins and Tracey Hobbs with a net score of 70.

