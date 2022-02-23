news, local-news,

CENTRE for Participation are highlighting their work on the Maydale Social Garden. The partnership between the centre and the garden gives participants a chance to not only help the garden grow but to learn other skills. The Maydale Social Garden is run through the Horsham Agricultural Society and caretakers in the community. Centre for Participation chief executive officer, Robbie Millar said the partnership began in November 2019. IN OTHER NEWS: "Our staff utilise the garden to produce fresh produce for our social enterprise, Laneway - Cafe without Borders," he said. "We also use it to support learners with sustainable gardening skills." Mr Millar said having a community garden available was more important than ever given COVID-19. "Being a community garden makes it a great place to stop and check out what is growing and it makes the area much more pleasant to local residents," he said. "It also provides our learners with a safe place to meet up and be connected. This has been particularly important in recent times when various restrictions have been in place. "Social isolation is a major problem and having a comfortable place for people to come together, learn and share is really valuable. It also provides valuable learning and work experience opportunities to our local community." Over the past two years, Mr Millar said many people had benefited from the garden. "Since starting operation we've had numerous groups learning at the Social Garden," he said "Currently there are four learners of all abilities participating, but we are always looking for people wanting to take part in our programs." Mr Millar said they centre will continue their partnership and have started a Home Help program. "This has been our major focus, supporting one person of all abilities to run his gardening business, along with providing meaningful work experience to our learners of all abilities with gardening in the local area," he said. "If anyone in the local community needs gardening services then please give us a call. Not only will they get a great job done, but they will be supporting people of all abilities in their learning and growing valuable work experience opportunities, increasing their opportunity for meaningful employment." Horsham Agricultural Society venue manager Andrea Cross said having the centre was invaluable. "The garden has developed into a social garden thanks to the Centre for Participation," she said.

