Six clubs finals bound | Larry Longshot wrap up

The Wimmera Bowls Weekend competition has completed its home and away rounds, and six clubs will contest the finals across the three divisions. Nhill and Coughlin Park clubs will have finals teams in all divisions, Horsham City and Horsham Golf will each have two and Sunnyside will contest Division 2 while Dimboola will play in the third Division. With a Covid delayed November start to the season, three double header Saturday/ Sunday rounds were played to ensure 14 rounds were played, and the ultimate fairness of Division 1 teams playing each other twice was achieved. And there was no better indication of that than the last round of Division 1 where second, third and fourth spots in the finals were up for grabs. READ MORE: The two top sides played at Nhill with the home team needing to defeat top team Horsham City 1 to make sure of a spot in the double chance second semi. The all conquering City 1 side powered to their thirteenth win and outright favouritism for their umpteenth title. Once City had played their part Horsham Golf 1 needed a win over Goroke/Edenhope to take second spot, and after a slow start won comfortably over the Magpie/Bomber combination to earn a rematch with their 2020-21 grand final opponent. In town on the Coughlin Park greens fourth placed Coughlin Park 1 and fifth placed Kaniva 1 we're playing for a spot in the finals. The Tatiara team had enjoyed a very good season winning five matches at home and one away, and with just a handful of ends to play were just one shot behind Coughlin Park 1. MORE NEWS: Astute advice from third Archie Besselar and excellent enactment by skip Wally Dumesny produced a five and the Parkers built from there to come out 9 shot winners, and hold fourth spot. Dimboola 1 had a good victory over Sunnyside 1 to jump over Kaniva 1 to fifth spot. FINAL LADDER - Weekend Division 1 In Division 2 there seems little between the three top sides, Nhill 2, Sunnyside 2 and Horsham City 2, with Coughlin Park 2 a couple of wins away in fourth spot, but capable of an upset. The question of what might have been for Natimuk wii never be known. The club elected to forfeit their three Sunday games of the double header rounds, and after finishing just one win behind Coughlin Park in fifth spot could have been capable of causing some serious trouble in the finals. OTHER NEWS: FINAL LADDER - Weekend Division 2 The Nhill club holds top spot again in Division 3, three wins clear of the second and third ranked sides, and in a sign of the depth of blue and golds their number 4 side was just one win away from a finals spot in fifth place. FINAL LADDER - Weekend Division 3 The finals venues are as follows: Division 1 Venue: Natimuk Division 2 Venue: Dimboola Division 3 Venue: Horsham City Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

