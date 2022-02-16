news, local-news,

RUPANYUP Dirt Music Festival will return in April 2022 after two years. The social musical event held across streets, halls and homes in Rupanyup is hunting for artists to perform. Committee member and sometimes performer Ash Teasdale said the committee is excited but cautious. "We're still unsure what this year's festival will look like," he said. "We're just looking to find our feet again." IN OTHER NEWS: The festival itself is one of a kind, Mr Teasdale described it as a "lo-fi music festival". "It involves unamplified artists performing across a range of venues across town from the verandahs of peoples homes to the church hall. "It's focusing on music that anyone can play and listen to that doesn't require a whole bunch of equipment." Rupanyup residents will donate their front yard for the festival, the other spaces are also donated. The event runs on the goodwill of the town. "We're only a small town, but we're very proud of the events that we do have. And the Dirt Music Festival is just another one of those," Mr Teasdale said. The event brings musical talent from across Victoria "The performers that we have had come and play, they just rave about it and they're always the first ones to get into the following year," Mr Teasdale said. Previous years have seen upwards of 50 performers with 25 acts, with 20 to 30 volunteers emceeing events. Mr Teasdale said it's a very special event like no other. "Just go for a walk down the street and hearing music going around you is just fantastic," he said. The event is set to go ahead on Sunday, April 3 and will be the 10th festival. To get involved as an act or volunteer, email rupdirtmusic@gmail.com Applications for performers close on Sunday, March 6.

