AUTUMN will see a contingent of folk musicians perform their way across the Wimmera, in a tour the residents of one small town hope will mark the reopening of activities in their area. As part of the Festival of Small Halls' autumn tour, shows will take place in halls across the Wimmera; from Apsley to Laharum, Murtoa, Ouyen, Wycheproof and Pomonal. Apsley Hall committee member Monica Van Dyk said the committee hoped to lift spirits with the event, after a difficult past two years in the town. "We thought it would be a good idea to boost community spirit and get people out and about, listening to live music again," she said. READ MORE: "I have been to the Festival of Small Halls tours in the past and had a really good time. The musicians are fantastic and they are good storytellers." The tour has come off the back of a successful run of live-music shows in Jeparit and Watchem as part of the Sing a Song of Sixpence tour. Two acts will perform as part of the Festival of Small Halls tour, Melbourne-based folk duo Charm of Finches and songwriter Jack Carty. Ms Van Dyk hoped to channel some of the recent live music buzz into Apsley's event, which will be a change of pace for the 61-year-old hall. "The hall normally hosts school concerts and fundraising cabarets," she said. "It is a different event for us, it is folk music, it is not a cabaret or a wedding, or something that we normally host - and it is open to everyone." OTHER NEWS: Organisers also hope the show will bring much-needed people back to Apsley. The town relied on a flow of people from South Australia to bolster the local economy. Since 2020, when border restrictions between the two states were introduced, the town has struggled to make up the shortfall in business. This has led to reduced hours at the town's volunteer-operated pub, and the cancellation of the town's weekend market. With the easing of travel restrictions across the border, Ms Van Dyk said the hall committee plans to reopen the market to the public. "I think it has been difficult for everyone in their own may. We have just had that different experience of being on the border," she said. "Although we are under Victoria's restrictions we are also affected by South Australia's restrictions. We had police checkpoints we had to cross to do our shopping or go to work. "We have started to get a committee together. We just had our first meeting, and now we are hoping to get tickets sold and get bums on seats. "We hope to have our market back up and going in the next couple of months. We are going to aim for, all things going right, the Sunday after the festival. If not then the next few months." The Festival of Small Halls will come to the Apsley Hall on March 18, for more information on the tour visit https://festivalofsmallhalls.com/current-tours/autumn-tour-2022/#artists. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/5b645115-8370-42a4-9654-1be72a414b18.jpg/r2_0_1021_576_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg