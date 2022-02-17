Horsham junior basketball tournament a roaring success

news, local-news,

Horsham hosted its first tournament in three years on the weekend of February 11 and 12, and it was a roaring success. More than 90 teams descended upon Horsham, with games being played across the town and surrounding areas. Horsham fielded sixteen teams, and while it was a weekend of mixed results, every young Horsham basketballer can hold their heads high. Among the results were two grand final victories and eight podium finishes on the ladder. The Division 1 U12 Boys, Hornets Bruce, started off strong, winning their first two games by 8 and 11 points respectively. Despite losses to Warnambool and Mildura in their final two matches, the Hornets retained third place on the ladder. In U12 Boys Division 2, Hornets Mintern finished fourth. Mintern struggled against Swan Hill and Colac but impressed during a 17 point victory over Warracknabeal. READ MORE: U12 Girls Division 1, Hornets Farr hit the ground running with wins over Portland and Swan Hill, before hitting a speed hump with a narrow loss to Warnambool. After the bye, Hornets Farr weren't able to regain their mojo, and went down to Mildura, finishing fourth. In Division 2, Hornets Barclay and McIntyre had a tough time of things, with Colac White emerging the division powerhouse. Colac downed the Hornets in a semi final, before defeating Warracknabeal by 2 points in the grand final. Over in U14 Boys Division 1, Hornets Fitzgerald made short work of the competition in the group stage, finishing on top of Pool A after wins over Colac, Portland and Terang. Hornets Fitzgerald earned a semi-final berth after a quarter-final triumph over Swan Hill, but Mildura was once again the side to rain on Horsham's parade. In Division 2, both Hornets sides - Beddison and Munro - finished fifth. MORE NEWS: As did the U14 Division 1 girls, Hornets McKenzie, after losing their first three games. However, Hornets McKenzie finished on a high with a big, 34 point win over Portland. Horsham had two sides in U14 Girls Division 2, Hornets Tepper and Mellington. Mellington couldn't get going, while Tepper bounced back from a first round loss to Terang by finishing second on the ladder and making it all the way to the grand final. However, it was Terang who stood in their way once more, winning by 11 points. Horsham's U16 Boys Division 1 side, Hornets Groten, made it one step further and took home the chocolates. Hornets Groten didn't drop a game on their way to a 21-point triumph over Swan Hill in the division grand final. In Division 2, the U16 Boys sides, Grace and Laurincella, finished second and third on the table respectively. Hornets Laurincella made it to a semi-final, but were defeated by Warnambool. OTHER NEWS: U16 Girls Division 1 side Hornets Story and Jones finished second on their table, with their only loss coming from Mildura, however the side got their own back when it mattered - defeating Mildura by 2 points in a thrilling grand final. In Division 2, Hornets Benbow had a mixed weekend; beating Warracknabeal (by 40 points) and Warnambool Blue (by 9 points) but losing to Terang and Warnambool White. Hornets Lovel told a similar tale in U18 Boys Division 1, defeating Hamilton and Portland, but losing to Colac and Mildura. Hornets Benbow in U18 Boys Division 2 shrugged off losses to Ararat and Mildura in the first two rounds to surge into finals. In a thrilling semi-final rematch, the Hornets turned the tables on Ararat, earning a grand final berth against Terang. But what a weekend of basketball it was, with strong showings across the board from the Hornets. The future is exciting for Horsham basketball.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/a05e32fe-d3c1-4e05-9c81-489da2b32820.JPG/r899_520_3460_1967_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg