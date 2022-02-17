news, local-news,

The Western Waves U18 Boys side are state champions after thrashing North East Country by 60 runs. Batting first, the Waves amassed a total of 9-205, with healthy contributions at all ends of the order. Homers' livewire Jett Hopper arrived at the crease with his side at 3-58, having lost two wickets in quick succession. Hopper's counterattacking 19 from 23 deliveries included two fours and put the pressure back on North East's bowlers. When Hopper left the crease the Waves were 4-95 and in a much stronger position. With a daunting task ahead of them, North East Country toiled admirably, however a flurry of wickets lead to them falling from 2-90 to 6-108 and they couldn't recover. READ MORE: Lachie Weidemann was in the action towards the end, delivering the final blow with a brilliant 1-7 from just 2.3 overs. In an exciting match of a different kind, Horsham Cricket Association played out a white-knuckle thriller against arch-rivals, the Grampians. Nerves could be felt right around City Oval, Horsham on Sunday as Grampians just held on against Horsham to win by a single run. Grampians' James Phillips had plenty riding on his shoulders as he took to the crease; the team nine wickets down, just needing two runs to win. The youngster managed to hold his nerve and get his two runs. Despite the low scoring affair, there were plenty of highlights. Horsham batted first and it wasn't long before Grampians' Callum Baker (2-27) and Matt Heffer (3-18) struck. Jake Leith (42) was a standout with the bat for Horsham, while Tyler Puls (22) and Brad Alexander (23) helped the innings to 132 off 42.3 overs. Horsham's Chaminda Gamage (4-13) did most of the damage for the home team. It looked like Horsham would sneak home, before Phillips arrived at the crease. MORE NEWS: Meanwhile, their U14 Female All Stars game, Western Waves cricketers from Wimmera Girls Cricket all contributed to a crushing victory over Mallee Murray. Ayva Mitchell was one of the side's best bowlers taking 1-4, while Adelle Weidemann conceded just a single run from just over one over. The Waves bowled Murray Mallee out for just 59, with Lilly Reading taking a stunning catch and Emma Uebergang notching a golden duck stumping. The Waves put on 8-130 with Reading, Uebergang and Abbey Williams all making it to double figures. In the U15 All Stars game, the Western Waves batted first and managed an impressive total of 7-236. After solid contributions throughout the order. Wimmera Mallee's Jimmy Duxson then lead the bowling with 6-30, while Jackson Hoffman snagged 1-16, as the visitors were bundled out for just 156. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

