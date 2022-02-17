news, local-news,

USING community to shape the future of the Mallee electorate is a priority for a new grassroots cooperative. A group called Voices for Mallee are organising district wide Kitchen Table Conversations so Mallee electorate members can discuss what concerns them. With the upcoming Federal election, Voices for Mallee want to provide a simple and effective process by which people across the electorate can give voice - where their interests, concerns and ideas are heard, respected and taken up by candidates presenting for election. Committee member Patrick Quaine said Voices for Mallee was about getting putting the needs of the community first before politics. IN OTHER NEWS: "Our main goal is to try and find out the views of the electorate," he said. "The more people we can reach and can run a conversation with, the more valuable the input we can have to any candidate who is standing for the election." To hear more about the concerns across Mallee, multiple Kitchen Table Conversation events will be held across the February and March. Any individual can come and express their concerns and wants for their area - no matter who they vote for. "Politics is meant to unite us rather than divde us," Mr Quaine said. The idea came from the success seen in the Indi electorate with Voices 4 Indi, Mr Quaine said. "It came out of trying to reach people in an informal sense and not having to be affiliated with any political party," he said. "It's meant to be a nice, casual conversation. Through these conversations we can identity similar themes across different groups and different people from the electorate and help show candidates what they should be prioritising to be able to represent the needs of the electorate. "The more voices we have the better." There are a number of conversations scheduled, for a full list visit Voices of Mallee website, https://www.voicesformallee.net/ Sessions will be held via Zoom with the first session on February 21. Voices For Mallee do not accept donations from organisations. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116320384/becf97c9-8448-427c-973d-587564e10b71.jpg/r10_376_4022_2643_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg