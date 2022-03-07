news, local-news,

An Edenhope woman has been given a prison sentence after stabbing her former husband after a night out. Linda Mitchell, 67, appeared at the Victorian County Court on Tuesday, February 15, where she pleaded guilty to recklessly causing serious injury. On July 22, 2017, Mitchell and her ex-partner had been at the Lake Wallace Hotel, during which they both consumed alcohol. The court was told Mitchell's ex-partner was intoxicated at the event and, after falling off a picnic table onto the floor, was asked to leave the venue. The two took a courtesy bus back to their home, and Mitchell's ex-partner required assistance to enter the house. READ MORE: An argument broke out between the pair in the bedroom. The court heard during the argument, Mitchell grabbed a large knife from the kitchen and stabbed her ex-partner in the abdomen. After the stabbing, Mitchell was seen outside on the street in a distressed state, yelling for help. Mitchell's ex-partner was found bleeding profusely in the bedroom by emergency services. He was taken to the Wimmera Base Hospital and later the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne. Following the incident, Mitchell was interviewed by police and could not recall what happened on the night. She was later charged and released on bail. Judge Damian Murphy read from victim impact statements penned by affected friends and family members at the hearing. Due to the injuries sustained from a lack of blood, Mitchell's ex-partner was diagnosed with an acquired brain injury and required daily memory, focussing, and problem-solving assistance. OTHER NEWS: In his determination for sentencing, Mr Murphy considered the general and specific deterrence resulting from a prison sentence. "The serious injuries sustained by the victim and the long-term impact on him and his immediate family is such that general and specific deterrents must be considered," Mr Murphy said. "There are absolutely no justifications for your conduct. Plunging a knife into someone's chest is a crime heinous enough to warrant the consideration of a stern penalty. "A signal must be sent - recourse to violence by both women and men in a domestic dispute will not be tolerated by the court." Mitchell was sentenced to 30 months imprisonment, with 15 months before parole. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/a91523be-ce2a-4ca2-af90-3681a1641375.jpg/r2_0_728_410_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg