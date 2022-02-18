news, local-news,

A busy weekend at Noradjuha who hosted its first game of U16 cricket for many years on Sunday when the Mountain Ants hosted Horsham Saints in warm conditions. The outfield certainly gave players value for shots with the Mountain Ants on the attack early with Deegan McKenry using his local knowledge to regularly find the boundary and keep the run rate high. He was well supported by fellow local Nathan Hughes as the pair kept the good balls out and punished anything in their hitting arc. McKenry clubbed his way to his maiden 50, with skipper Xavier Bone quickly following suit while Hughes played the anchor role. READ MORE: The Saints finally had something to celebrate when Codie Keddie had Jobe Dickinson spoon a catch to Brody Devlin and have Riley Lane run out on the very next ball. The quick outfield meant that the fielders were suffering more than the batters and the lower order from the home side took full toll. Brodie Foster joined the 50 club while Borlase, Norton, Reichelt and Hutchinson also made good runs. The backend of the innings saw some Saints bowlers with success for their toil. Keddie finished with two wickets while Luke, Devlin and Rees all took 1 a piece. The luck continued for the home side after a lovely BBQ lunch, with the rotating bowling attack of the Mountain Ants picking up 3 early wickets. MORE NEWS: Keddie and Archie Sostheim steadied the ship for Saints before Sean McDonald came to the crease and used the pace of the bowlers to regularly find the boundary. McDonald's late hitting saw Saints record their highest score for the year and give the visitors something to cheer about as he finished on 28 not out. Josh Hutchinson in his first game back in the 16s picked up 3 wickets as the home side shared the bowling duties around, while Xavier Bone was everywhere in the field and picked up 2 catches. Noradjuha also hosted the U14 Friday night where Homers White defeated Bullants by 6 wickets. Top run scorer for Homers Harry Hoffmann 38 not out and Bullants Rosco Hair 23 not out. Saturday morning in the U12 game Jung defeated Bullants 5-108 to 5-91. Nice bowling by Steele Oakley and good batting from Tanner Treacy from Bullants couldn't hold off the great batting from Jung.

