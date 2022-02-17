news, local-news,

The communities of Poolaijelo and Langkoop may be without Victorian government disaster funding after the denial of a request from West Wimmera Shire Council. Many roads and fence lines in the two townships remain damaged after a more than 7300-hectare fire devastated farmland and livestock in the area on New Year's Eve. In the immediate aftermath of the fire, many including Lowan member Emma Kealy, called for the incident to be declared a natural disaster by the state government, which would allow access to Disaster Recovery Funding to aid clean up efforts. Ms Kealy claimed the funding denial was due to the application being made during the "recovery" period of the fire, and not as the fire was happening. West Wimmera Shire Council lodged an application to the state government's Natural Disaster Funding Arrangement Team. READ MORE: The program has a strict guideline where it can only be activated if the anticipated expenditure of recovery was more than $240,000. A West Wimmera Shire Council spokesperson said the estimated recovery expenditure from the fires was well below the necessary amount. "Following our discussion with the claim assessor on what can and cannot be claimed, the officers concluded that the total predicted expenditure is well below the required $240,000 minimum," the spokesperson said. "Council with assistance from other agencies will continue to support the Poolaijelo community with the resources available. Given the amount of damage the community suffered in terms of lost livestock, sheds and fences, we would definitely like to see this funding activated and have worked towards this however we did not meet the current criteria." Speaking on ABC Radio, West Wimmera Shire Council mayor Bruce Meyer has confirmed that the council's request for disaster funding was denied by the Victorian government. "The word we have got back is that it doesn't meet the criteria for funding, for those restorations works that I referred to," he said. "There were no bridges burnt or anything like that which would run into large amounts of money." This comes after Cr Meyer had discussions with Minister for Regional Development and Agriculture Mary-Anne Thomas. OTHER NEWS: Cr Meyer said while much of the damage was to state government administrated roads, there remained some council roads in need of repair work. "There will be a cost to the council, because some of the roads, particularly the gravel roads, have taken a lot of heavy vehicle traffic over them," he said. "They will need repair work to restore them back to where they were. "There are portions of the road there that will need a fair bit of work done on them. The actual cost is hard to determine." Cr Meyer also said the council had presented a list of recovery projects in need of funding to the state government and was waiting for feedback. The news prompted criticism from Ms Kealy, who raised the issue in parliament in the past week. "This is a catastrophic event for this region, with so much pasture, hundreds of kilometres of fence lines, extensive farm infrastructure and thousands of head of stock destroyed by fire," she said. "The minister now says it's too late as the communities are in the recovery stage, but her failure to respond in a timely manner over her holidays doesn't override the fact the request was made by officials on the fireground just two days after the fire broke out. "While everyone locally is doing an amazing job in providing support to the families affected by the fire, support services are extremely limited in the region, with many already overwhelmed with increasing numbers of COVID cases in the local area." A spokesperson for the minister denied Ms Kealy's claims Ms Symes was on holiday during the time of the fire, and called Ms Kealy's criticisms "misguided". "The fires did not meet the Federal Government's criteria of an eligible disaster event and as such weren't eligible for funding under disaster recovery funds," the spokesperson said. "A formal disaster declaration is not required for the Victorian Government to step in and support communities following a natural disaster. "Calls for such a declaration are misguided and show a continued lack of understanding about how local, state and federal governments work together to help impacted communities. "We're continuing to help West Wimmera Council and affected locals in any way we can, including through support from Agriculture Victoria and Bushfire Recovery Victoria." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

