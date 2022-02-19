news, local-news,

Our first scheduled council meeting for 2022 was an online meeting with the farewell of outgoing chief executive Jessie Holmes. Council thanked Jessie for her enthusiasm and contribution to the Yarriambiack Shire and wished her all the best for her future endeavours. The January council meeting also saw the appointment of Tammy Smith as acting chief executive of Yarriambiack Shire Council from January 2022 until a new chief has permanently commenced duties. Council has been working on the critical issue of housing shortage across the Shire for several years and is currently working with the Wimmera Development Association and Regional Development Victoria for appropriately zoned land for residential purpose. READ MORE: Young skaters have chance to show-off skills in Horsham on Saturday To assist with this council recently applied for a $500,000 Community Infrastructure Loan from Local Government Victoria at an interest rate of 0.55% over 15 years loan term whilst establishing a working relationship with the National Housing Scheme to look for further opportunities. Council has also endorsed the Haven Homes Big Build Partnership Agreement which supports an application for 25 dwellings across Yarriambiack towns including Woomelang, Hopetoun, Warracknabeal, Murtoa and Rupanyup on Council owned land. It is expected that if Haven Homes and Yarriambiack in partnership were successful in the funding that the homes would be built and habitable in less than 2 years. The partnership agreement with Haven Homes offers Council the opportunity to address one of the housing shortages across Yarriambiack. READ MORE: A 'busy weekend' of cricket for Horsham's juniors Council is committed and will continue to advocate and work through residential land supply, the availability of homes on the rental market and executive professional housing. Councillors have adopted the delegated committees for Yarriambiack Shire for the 2022 year. These are the committees those individual councillors attend representing the Yarriambiack Shire. Councillors attend these delegations to advocate, represent and discuss the needs, projects and strategic direction of items that affect our communities. Some of these committees include Henty Highway Actions group, Rail freight Alliance, Wimmera Development Association, Wimmera Mallee Tourism, Mallee Catchment Association etc. We have several projects unfolding across our communities. These include a $7.1 million Road and Associated Infrastructure Capital Works program which is on track to be delivered by June 30, 2022 plus many other exciting projects including: a digital radio program with planned implementation to commence January 13th, glass crusher that was a joint purchase between five municipalities is expected to be delivered March 2022, additional funding to purchase library books via the Premiers Reading Challenge for our Yarriambiack libraries and regional airport funding for the Hopetoun Aerodrome fencing. SPORT: Horsham junior basketball tournament a roaring success Council has also agreed to purchase the old Hopetoun school site and complete master planning for $0.135 million. To assist with the Childcare shortage in the southern end of the Shire council has undertaken work on the Cromie Street building to enable Family Day care to proceed in 2021/2022. Childcare (or the lack of) has seen Council continue to advocate and the Dunmunkle Childcare Project in Murtoa has been at the forefront. Council has applied for Building Better Regions Funding for this project and met with the Murtoa community and Andy Medick MP to ensure that the need for childcare be highlighted. This need is based upon the strong demand from parents within the Dunmunkle Ward who currently have no access to Childcare. Childcare provides such benefits to our communities; it offers parents the ability to work and study along with the economic benefit childcare creates for our region.

