Federal member for Mallee Dr Anne Webster said she was proud of outgoing Federal Member for Boothby, Nicolle Flint's speech in Parliament on Wednesday, Februay 16. Ms Flint called out the toxic online behviour and abuse she had faced as a MP. Ms Flint spoke about how she had been called a number of slurs and told to kill herself and also threatened with murder. Dr Webster said she saw Ms Flint as a modern day Erin Brockavich. IN OTHER NEWS: "Ms Flint's call that social media platforms and big tech needed to be held to the same account reminded me of that call to cleanup (like Erin Brockovich)," she said. "We don't want women or girls or young people impacted by terrible and harmful behavior online. It was great to hear her speak." Dr Webster is on the House Select Committee for Social Media and Online Safety and she said working towards safety and accountability online is "beyond politics." "I have grandchildren who are online now, and I really worry about that," she said. "I worry about their safety. I worry about the kinds of behavior that are almost normative and I don't think they should be. "They absolutely need to be called out and big tech has a big part to play." Dr Webster herself had faced harrassment online and in 2021 she presented a private bill to parliament to see social media companies take more accountability. "The people who are actually perpetrating need to be responsible," she said about the legislation. "If they are trolling anonymously, big tech has to produce the information of that person who is behind that trawling. If big tech will not provide that identification, then big tech is going to be held to account." READ MORE: Dr Webster said she can't fathom why people behave this way to other people. "We ought to be able to have open debate about ideas, but to make attacks incredibly personal, which certainly have been for Ms Flint, is unacceptable," she said. "I think they do it because they know it hurts more. Why human beings want to behave that way is absolutely beyond me." She said accepting this behaviour against public figures can have a flow on effect. "It's no good just to say that it's online and it doesn't matter," Dr Webster said. "If you accept that, then it's inevitable that it gets played out in the schoolyard. It's inevitable that it gets played out when people are driving their cars and they're really angry. "We need to lift our game." Dr Webster said while it's an exhausting battle to continue to speak about online safety, it was something she would continue to advocate for. "We need to be persistant, we need to keep up the fight," she said. "Abusive behavior is not tolerated in the street and it shouldn't be tolerated online." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

