4.50pm: Police are investigating the incident that saw a passenger train clipped a semi-trailer about 1.35pm causing minor damage. A police spokesperson requested anyone with information or dash cam is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au. A Victoria police spokesperson said the driver of the truck, a man in his 50s from Horsham, was uninjured; however, a train passenger was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. EARLIER: POLICE and ambulance are attending the scene of a collision between a truck and the Overland train in Horsham. Three police vehicles and three ambulance units are at the scene of the collision, which occurred at about 2pm today. It is believed a person has been taken from the scene in a gurney by paramedics. READ MORE: The Overland train has been stopped, with passengers still inside, unable to leave for the time being. Edith Street has been blocked off, but Dooen Road remains open. More to come.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/bfda527f-3095-484b-a05a-fdff4c45a7f4_rotated_180.jpg/r0_476_4032_2754_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg