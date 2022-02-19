news, local-news,

A frenetic start, the perfect pounce and a thrilling four-way go at the finish made for a super $30,000 Renown Silverware Ararat Pacing Cup on Sunday night, with talented 5yo stallion Perfect Stride upstaging a quality field. Less than a length separated the first four across the line with the spoils going to astute Lemnos trainer Russell Jack, driver Nathan Jack and owners Emillio and stride Perfect Stride Bettor from Bettor Be The Bomb (Anthony Butt), Demon Delight (Jodi Quinlan) and Major Roll (Darryl Douglas). Terang trained pacer Kimble started $3.10 Cup favourite but trainer-driver Matt Craven's repeated attempts to claim the lead were foiled by (his cousin) Jason Lee with the $ second elect Highway To Heaven. Their 38.9-second lead time was a full four seconds quicker than last year's Cup and it made the front-runners vulnerable, a fact not lost on Perfect Stride's reinsman Nathan Jack. READ MORE: As soon as Craven aborted his quest for the pegs, Jack pounced, emerging from a midfield spot to send Perfect Stride to the top in a what would prove to be a winning move. "I came out and went hard because I knew they (Craven & Lee) wouldn't be able to go hard again, they had already done too much. I found the front and I was pretty confident from there," said Jack. With the tempo slackened to a 62 second middle section, Perfect Stride had enough in reserve to hold the chasers at bay over the final stages and score by 1.5 metres. The clock stopped in a new track record rate of 1:55.7 and delivered Perfect Stride his 14th career victory, a 3rd country cup and a bank of $319,030 from 50 starts. Next stop for "Team Jack" is likely to be in the $60,000 Group 2 Horsham Pacing Cup on Sunday February 27th.

