FOR the first time since 2020, the Murtoa by Twilight will be held for it's Feburay event. Murtoa by Twilight started in November 2019 and was held in February 2020 again, as a bi-annual event but had to cancel it's 2021 February event due to a snap lockdown. The community event saw over 1000 people come to the December 2021 Christmas themed Murtoa by Twilight. Market stall organiser Emily Farrugia said the Murtoa by Twilight event is run in February as well to mark the end of summer. IN OTHER NEWS: "It brings a chance for the people of Murtoa and surrounding towns to catch up in a safe, child friendly environment," she said. "It's a way for locals to connect with each other." Ms Farrugia said the idea came from a group of mums who all had children at the same kindergarten. "It's designed as a free, family friendly community event," she said. There will be market stalls and live music by Lake Marma on Saturday, February 19, for everyone to enjoy. "There will also be fast food vans for people to get tea," Ms Farrugia said. "There is also a free children zone." The market stalls will be open from 5pm tp 9pm and the live band, Last Stand, will be performing from 6pm to 9pm. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

