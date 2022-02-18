news, local-news,

A keen interest in science among the region's VCE students has been celebrated at an award ceremony hosted by GWMWater. To celebrate the accomplishments of students during 2021, GWMWater sponsored 18 local VCE Science and Innovation awards across its operational area, including Grace Camilleri from St Brigid's College in Horsham. "I was honoured to receive the award and thank GWMWater for the recognition" Grace said. "A lot of hard work went into my studies." READ MORE: Grace eagerly studied Biology and Psychology during 2021 and, since graduating, has been accepted to study a double Bachelor of Psychological Science and Criminology at Flinders University in South Australia. Grace said she enjoyed learning about the brain and human behaviours and wanted a deeper understanding on how that applied to criminal behaviour. GWMWater Managing Director Mark Williams said the VCE award sponsorship program was an investment in young people and the next generation workforce. "Our hope is that by providing this sponsorship, it encourages students to focus on science, technology, engineering and maths subjects and potentially pursue careers in that field," he said. "On behalf of GWMWater I would like to not only congratulate Grace and all our other award recipients for their hard work and dedication, but also all VCE students who completed their studies in a particularly challenging year."

