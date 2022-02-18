news, local-news,

MORE than 170 students converged on Federation University's Horsham campus as part of the university's Welcome Day activities. The campus hosted a variety of games and a barbecue lunch to welcome the students back, who worked remotely for most of the past two years. Beyond providing an opportunity for the cohort to get to know each other, new and prospective students were also able to learn about what courses were available. VET Early Childhood student Zoa Mock was one of the students in attendance on the day and said it was good to be back on campus. "Coming into it I did not know anyone else who was doing this course, so it has been really good to make some friends and know other people are the area who are passionate about the same thing," she said. Holy Trinity Lutheran student Zoa was completing her Certificate III in Early Childhood alongside her VCE studies. She said she hopes to take her education further by studying for a Bachelor of Education after school. "We are looking at all the safety rules for early childhood, and how we can best become teachers in the field in the future," he said. "I would love to become a kinder teacher and pursue that sort of thing. Maybe got to university and get a Bachelor of Education." READ MORE: Federation University vice-chancellor Liam Sloan was one of the members of the faculty welcoming students back to campus. Mr Sloan said despite some setbacks, the university has weathered the storm of the pandemic and had big plans moving onward. "It has been brilliant to see students back, get that buzz back on the campus and showcase to them the support we can give them during their studies. "It is also an opportunity for people who are interested in studying at TAFE or higher ed to come and talk to the staff. It is also just a bit of mental health and well-being refresh for some of the staff, who are out and having a sausage as well. "I think the teaching team has done remarkably well, they pivoted overnight. It's the same for our students, there were some students who just couldn't cope with it and didn't want it. We also had the others who, through gritted teeth and determination saw through it and came out the other end." Mr Sloan said the Wimmera campus was planning to restructure in 2022. "It is going to be an exciting year for the Wimmera Campus. We have just appointed a new director and we are about to sign the contract, so fingers crossed on that one," he said. "It has heightened the profile for the Wimmera, and we are starting to engage in community consultation about the Wimmera campus, and what that might look like for the future. "There have been lots of learning and we learned about how to change our delivery method to make sure we remain relevant and responding to the needs of the globe."

