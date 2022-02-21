news, local-news,

AS businesses face a staff shortage and borders looking to reopen, Halls Gap tourism and hospitality businesses are coming together to find practical solutions. MADEC Australia regional development manager Tim Jordan said 15 businesses were participating in the Halls Gap Hospitality and Tourism Employment Solutions Forum, held on Tuesday, February 22. "More would love to participate but weren't sure if they could make it because they are flat out due to being short staffed," Mr Jordan said. The forum is about bringing together businesses to look at practical solutions for the issues they face in their region, the key one being staff shortages. IN OTHER NEWS: "It's linking employment services providers and local government agencies with these businesses to try and come up with solutions," Mr Jordan said. He said other issues include viable transport options and attractive working hours. "There's not a lot of accommodation options and there's not of public transport options," he said. "Based on industry, we're talking about someone driving 50 kilometres each way for a three-hour shift. It is quite an issue. "There is an opportunity to try and link businesses. A candidate would potentially do a three hour shift cleaning accommodation and work behind a bar at a pub to make the hours viable." Mr Jordan said that the ongoing staff shortages would be businesses closing at this stage. "As we're reaching peak tourism times, it's really concerning these business won't be able to function properly," he said. "With borders starting to reopen, that will potentially elevate some of the issues but it's unclear what the uptake will be like from people travelling from overseas." Mr Jordan said there is a lot of "frustration" from businesses. "Small businesses are frustrated they can't get workers, there is also frustration being expressed from employers about lack of support or solutions," he said. "There is a lot of uncertainty." There will be a Horsham Hospitality Bootcamp from Monday, February 28, to Thursday, March 3. It's a week program designed to not only assist participants in gaining the required formal qualifications but the practical skills needed to hit the ground running in the hospitality industry. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116320384/aff87f48-4181-43a6-a3e8-ca31c8fa4b5f.jpg/r9_378_4023_2646_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg