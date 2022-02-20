news, local-news,

A new chief executive has been appointed to lead a key Wimmera community organisation. Long-serving Centre for Participation manager Robbie Millar has been appointed as chief executive of the organisation, having acted in the position since the departure of the group's former chief executive Julie Pettett in 2020. Centre for Participation board chair John Martin said the board was excited to announce the appointment. "Robbie has led us through a challenging period, and as we emerge from COVID, he has guided us to a stable and strengthening financial position, well placed to continue delivery of our range of services to the community," he said. "Robbie has a strong foundation in community development, and has a vision that will strengthen the role of the Centre for Participation in our region." READ MORE: Mr Millar said he was humbled by the board's endorsement for him to the lead an organisation that has such an impact on the local community. "The past two years has been challenging for everyone, including our organisation, and I'm so proud of our team's ability to work through these challenges to enable us to continue to support our local community," he said. "We've grown opportunities for many marginalised groups and have created meaningful pathways to employment and further education through our Learning and Social Enterprise programs. "Along with taking on new initiatives that are supporting our community, I'm super proud to have grown our standing as a volunteer involving organisation, increasing our volunteers numbers from 82 to 273 during my time as the Acting CEO." Mr Martin added that in addition to his formal qualifications, Robbie is highly regarded in the community development sector, including being recognised as a fellow of several industry and governance organisations. Mr Millar said he was excited by the opportunity to keep contributing to the Wimmera region and was looking forward to continuing to work with and support the local community. "Although we continue to face many challenges, our focus as an organisation hasn't changed. We'll keep exploring new ways to open up local opportunities to participate, to help build a thriving, connected and resilient community," he said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/fd9ac341-aa8f-4e48-84e6-d5419ac6cdcf.JPG/r3_285_5566_3428_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg