COMMUNITY members gathered at 9.58am on Friday morning to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the bombing of Darwin in 1942, at the precise time of day the first bomb landed on the city. Although the anniversary of the bombing is actually on February 19, a special, smaller ceremony was held on Friday, which allowed students from Horsham's schools to attend and lay wreaths. This comes after 2021's Darwin Defenders event had to be closed to the public due to COVID restrictions. Darwin Defenders day marks the start of the Japanese attack on Darwin, the first time battle had come to Australia's soil in World War II. Leading the defence of Darwin was a contingent of civilian soldiers from the Wimmera, known as the 19th Machine Gun Battalion. READ MORE: The devastating attack by 242 Japanese aircraft killed an estimated 900 people and destroyed many ships and aircraft. At Friday's ceremony, poems and speeches were delivered by the school captains from Horsham and Holy Trinity Lutheran Colleges. The students, alongside students from Ss Michael's and John's Primary, laid wreaths at the Darwin Defenders memorial in Sawyer Park. Horsham College captain Bart Turgoose said reflecting on Australia's losses during wartime was important to him. Bart has family members who served in the Boer War and World War I, as well as extended family who served in Vietnam. "The defence of Darwin was the first time war was on Australian soil, so it is really important that we come and reflect on the people we lost," he said. "A lot of Wimmera families were impacted by the war - so it is really important we get down here and show our support. " Strict censorship was imposed on any information about the air raids, with restrictions on cameras, diaries and letters home during the bombings. As a result, general knowledge on the attacks remains sparse. A photo taken at Horsham Railway Station on February 6, 1942, shows Ivan House, Mervyn Solly, Bert Bray, Allan Lockwood and Edgar Uebergang, all Wimmera men who served in the defence of Darwin. The men arrived in Noonamah, just south of Darwin, at about midnight on February 14, 1942, a few days prior to the Japanese attack on Darwin. The men stayed in the area until September 1943. Horsham RSL commemoration coordinator David Eltringham said the bombing of Darwin was a significant event in Australia's national history. "I think it is significant that Horsham continues the tradition of remembering the bombing of Darwin because so many men from this area were involved in that defence," he said. "They were taken from here, they caught the train from the Horsham railway station or Murtoa, and were taken through the Alice Springs and driven to Darwin. "It was the start of a realisation that a big effort was needed to defend this country." Mr Eltringham also said it was good to see children still participating in the event, and was happy to be able to host a Darwin Defenders event in 2022 despite restrictions. "It is really important that the continuation, particularly with the kids here today. Unless that generation understands what happened," he said. "History has a thing, unless you know where you have been, you don't really know where you are going. We are going to rely on these kids to keep that knowledge and keep the spirit going that was relied upon on the 19th of February, 1942." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

