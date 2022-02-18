news,

Details: Bed 4 Bath 2 Cars 2 $899,000 AGENCY: Harcourts Horsham CONTACT: Taylor Whitworth on 0499 832 113 INSPECT: By appointment There is no other way to describe this house other than simply luxurious. Situated on an 880 square metre allotment, in the new Waterlink Estate, you're close to the Wimmera River and its popular walking tracks. This modern home is built to the finest of standards with quality fittings throughout. It features a beautiful light-filled kitchen with stone waterfall bench tops, stainless steel appliances and a well-equipped butler's pantry. Adjacent is the spacious dining/living area with an additional two separate lounges with enough space for the whole family to enjoy. Reverse cycle heating and cooling keeps this home comfortable all year round with each room containing a thermostat for the most accurate climate control. Outside is an alfresco area, shed and immaculate landscaped yard. Phone the agent for an immediate appointment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/4dbc1b0e-9ed9-46c3-901f-e6d8ab5bc760.jpg/r0_89_2992_1779_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg