news, local-news,

Just like hundreds of other bright young things from across the region, our biggest baby girl headed off to the big smoke again last week, ready for another year of university. With barely enough room to sit amongst the luggage in her duckling yellow Mini, adorned with black bumble bee racing stripes, our daughter sped away with her green 'P' plates firmly in place. Miss nineteen took at least seven pairs of cute little shorts with her - I know because I helped her repack her suitcase so she wouldn't break the zip - again. I wondered out loud how she found the time to wear so many different pairs of shorts and she acknowledged that it was important to mix thing up wardrobe wise. I assume that is what the five totally cute skirts, 15 versions of a T-shirt, three dresses, two coats and a whole basket of shoes were for. Having our darling home for a week was lovely; she cooked meals, visited with grandparents and was generally delightful to me. However, coming back into our family chaos after living and working with friends at the beach over summer, was a bit of shock for my first born, there was no denying it. My eldest's two teenage sisters have completely let themselves go since their big sister started adulting off-site, and I'm getting too tired to fight for perfection these days. This meant that our visitor found the upstairs bathroom - although perfect on her arrival thanks to me - quite a disaster from then on, thanks to her siblings. Rules around mobile phones seemed lax, everyone sat up too late at night and the rude behaviour blamed on the stress of Year 12 by one sibling seemed inexcusable to our eldest. I tend to think that an English exam in Year 12 is certainly license to be a bit crispy around the edges, although certainly uncomfortable to live with. We seemed to spend our whole time shouting about where shoes and socks were, and that it was most definitely time to, "Get in the car!" There's just no going back to live with your family once you have moved out is there? You see it all with fresh eyes, the imperfections glaringly obvious. It helps the fledglings soar.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/c2ce52cd-f85e-4ab9-a9f4-6f7faf4c898a_rotated_270.jpg/r0_471_3024_2180_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg