The state government claims its road maintenance blitz is halfway done with more than 500 projects completed across Victoria. Across the state, the project is set to deliver more than 1000 maintenance projects across regional roads, in an attempt to deliver safer and smoother journeys across more than 1300 kilometres of the network. To date, about one per cent of those roadworks are in the Wimmera or Grampians regions. The largest project being delivered in regional Victoria as part of the road maintenance blitz is the improvement of 7.5km of the Henty Highway, just before the Horsham-Minyip Road turn off. About 2200 vehicles travel on the Henty Highway each day, with more than 13 per cent of this traffic consisting of heavy vehicles. IN OTHER NEWS: A 1.3km stretch of the Western Highway at Jung is expected to be completed in March 2022. The Wimmera Highway has undergone 1.2km of redevelopment near Dooen, with works expected to be completed in April 2022. A 1.7km section of the Wimmera Highway near Rupanyup of rehabilitation works was due to be completed by the end of April 2022 and 2.9km of the Wimmera Highway at Vectis between Horsham and Natimuk has been completed. From July 2016 to June 2021, there were 32 crashes on the Western Highway between Ballarat and Ararat causing 28 injuries and six fatalities. 1.7km of asphalting work on the Western Highway between Ararat and Ballarat has been completed with a further 5.2km of resurfacing set to be completed by June. READ MORE: A government spokesperson said the government's work in western Victoria "isn't done yet" with more major road rebuilding projects set to be delivered on the Wimmera and Western highways between now and June. "As part of our regional road maintenance blitz, crews are out repairing key sections of the Wimmera and Henty highways - guaranteeing safer and more reliable journeys for the drivers who rely on these roads each day," the spokesperson said. "While we're busy delivering these vital works, we ask drivers to take their time, plan ahead and stay patient for their own safety and for the safety of workers out on the road." In addition to works on the road, crews have also been busy mowing thousands of kilometres of roadside grass and repairing and replacing more than 7000 roadside signs. Shadow Minister for Roads and member for Ripon, Louise Staley said the minister for roads and safety Ben Carroll and his staff "hadn't been bothered" to leave Melbourne due to the current state of the regional roads. "The country roads are in the worst state that they have been in decades, so many Victorian roads have unsafe edges and significant potholes," she said. "It is pretty rude that they think they can put out a media release claiming to be in any way sufficient in their efforts here when all country riders can see the roads crumbling in front of them. "The western highway is a pothole mess."

