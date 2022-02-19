news, local-news,

Forty Horsham Rural City Council roads will be upgraded using an innovative maintenance technique called microsurfacing. Council at its February 14 Meeting awarded a contract to Downer EDI to complete the work. Microsurfacing uses specialised machinery to add a new layer of surface to seal and protect local roads. It is a cost-effective treatment for roads that are worn but haven't deteriorated enough to require full reconstruction. The treatment is laid over the top of the old surface and helps preserve the road as well as filling in shallow cracks and holes. IN OTHER NEWS: Downer EDI is a Sydney based company that covers Australia and New Zealand. Chief Executive Officer Sunil Bhalla said microsurfacing was an emerging maintenance technique for sealed roads. "It is expected to deliver significant savings in our road renewal program by extending the lives of roads and delaying the need for a full reconstruction," Mr Bhalla said. "By just using a bitumen product we save on having to source quarry products that would be used in traditional asphalt. "Because it's applied at ambient temperature it has relatively low energy consumption which means reduced greenhouse gas emissions. "Other benefits are that it's quicker to complete than traditional methods so there's less disruption to the public, it leaves a nice smooth uniform surface which looks great, and it also increases the grip of the road which improves safety." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116320384/0ab18744-8ae5-4f17-b30d-c872c0e5cbf3.jpg/r1_45_479_315_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg