Nineteen athletes from the Horsham Little Athletics Centre competed in the Western Country Region Track and Field Championships in Ballarat on February 12-13. Horsham achieved 50 medals at the meet (16 Gold, 18 Silver and 18 Bronze), finishing third on the region medal tally behind Ballarat (189) and Warrnambool (52). Horsham Little Athletics president Nigel Binney said it was "such an amazing experience" for the young athletes, particularly those competing at the level for the first time. "We're proud of the efforts of every athlete that competed over the weekend. We can absolutely mix it with the best in the region," he said. "Our success at championships is due to the commitment of the athletes, parents, coach and volunteers who contribute right through our season." OTHER NEWS: The 15 Centres competed on the synthetic track at Llanberris Reserve in Ballarat, from under 9s to the under 16s age group. "Athletes enjoy meeting competitors from other centres and seeing each other again in subsequent championships," Mr Binney said. "Many will have qualified for the state championships to be held in Melbourne on 12th and 13th March." MORE NEWS: Two athletes from Horsham Little Athletics achieved Western Country Region records at the two day event. Sebastian Le Roux in U16 Boys Shot Put (put of 13.52m) and Isla Hiscock in U13s 200m Hurdles (time of 31.55 sec).

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/c692e464-aa87-4522-a886-05b3b76206ca.JPG/r0_388_5110_3275_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg