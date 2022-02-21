news, local-news,

A Draft Streetscape Plan for Horsham's Central Activity District (CAD) Revitalisation Project has been released for public comment. Council at its February 14 meeting endorsed the draft plan for a five-week public engagement period. The Draft Streetscape Plan sets out a number of proposals to improve the city centre including new public spaces, streetscape improvements and urban greening opportunities such as street tree planting. IN OTHER NEWS: Its development is the second stage of the CAD project and follows the Urban Design Analysis which has informed the proposed enhancements. Information about the project including the Draft Streetscape Plan is available from the Have Your Say section on Horsham council's website. People can share their feedback by completing an online form or by talking to Council in person at drop-in information and feedback sessions at the pop-up park at the corner of Roberts Place and Firebrace Street.Submission can be made until Friday, March 25. Draft CAD Streetscape Plan drop-in sessions: Wednesday, March 2, 2pm to 4pm Thursday, March 3, 10am to 12pm

