news, local-news,

THE second 150km Feast at Maydale Reserve has brought in people from across the state to enjoy good food and even better company. Many were returning guests after the success of the inaugural event in 2021. Others were brought along after hearing such great things about the last years event. The stunning set up saw the work of many volunteers from Horsham Agricultural Society, as well as students from Holy Trinity Lutheran College. The décor utilised natural Australian plants and capitalised on the rustic aesthetic of the Maydale Reserve buildings. IN OTHER NEWS: Everything used was from within 150 kilometres of Horsham including wine, produce, chefs, staff and even decorations. The furthest thing at the event was the guests with some coming from New South Wales and Queensland for the feast. The chefs featured included Stewart Neighbour, Vanessa Craig-Marsden, Sharnee Lockhart, and duo, Shannon Couch and Georgia Stone. Each chef brought their own cuisine to the event - a tantalising mixed menu for every keen foodie.

