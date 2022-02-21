news, local-news,

The 150km Feast is the new star event for the Horsham Agricultural Society after two years of being unable to hold the Horsham Show. The Horsham Show was cancelled for two years in a row due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show was the primary source of revenue to keep the Horsham Ag Society going, said society secretary and venue manager Andrea Cross. "We rely on this event to get us through untill show time," Ms Cross said. IN OTHER NEWS: "It saved us last year because it was a doubleheader event. This year we're only doing it for the one night and just hoping it's enough to sustain us to so that we can continue to be what we are in the community and what we represent in the community." The 150km Feast was not just a favourite among the public but also the Horsham Ag Society. "This event is particularly close to our hearts," Ms Cross said. "Because it's still our purpose to support agriculture in the region." There were some challenges for the 2022 event despite fewer restrictions, particularly with staffing and guest numbers. "I was getting phone calls every day this week with guests being unable to come and we've been prepping food with the chef's all week as well," Ms Cross said. 'When you're trying to doing rosters it's a tough gig because we've only got so many people for servers." Ms Cross said not only did people need to drop out last minute due to COVID and isolating, people were more hesitant to purchase tickets. "We sold out last year in 30 hours, this year it's taken four months to and we still haven't sold all their tickets, but we're pretty close. And we're happy with that," she said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116320384/9ec47795-0fda-49e2-8cd8-baef47131f68.jpg/r5_0_1915_1079_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg