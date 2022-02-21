news, local-news,

Michael Hogarth wasn't sure about making the three-hour trip from Mildura to Horsham to watch the dogs, but a little two-year-old won him over. Talented sprinter Orson Mick, part-owned by his brother David, was in the February 15 marquee race, so the 57-year-old endured the emotionally and physically straining day. Michael suffers from Motor Neurone Disease. Facing up to the daily challenges presented by MND is difficult enough. Still, the week has been incredibly tough for Michael, with the passing of his father, Kevin, a Bronze Medallist in Boxing at the 1956 Melbourne Olympic Games, last February 11. He lost his mother Faye just three months earlier. The physical limitations imposed by MND, which necessitate Michael using a wheelchair when outside, have been daunting for the former high-level footballer, who also played a season with Sturt in the SANFL. "Three years ago, I had a heart attack while I was playing tennis and had open-heart surgery, requiring six bypasses," Michael said. "Then, in November 2020, I was diagnosed with MND. It's a very tough disease. Neale Daniher calls it 'The Beast', and I know why. Unfortunately, there's nothing you can do; hopefully, they can find a cure one day. "It is what it is and doctors told me I should have been dead from the heart attack, so every day is a bonus. That's the way I look at it." It was Mick's third trip to the dogs, Orson Mick's parents are Orson Allen (61 races, 31 wins) and Beanbag (76 races, 12 wins), the latter forming the namesake of the syndicate. With Horsham being the closest track for the Mildura contingent, it was only the second time syndicate manager Darrell Heathcote had seen Orson Mick race in the flesh and the first time for the rest of the ownership group. Demonstrating a great sense of occasion, Orson Mick lived up to his end of the bargain, turning the GRV Vic Bred Grade 5 final (410m) into a one-act affair, scoring by five lengths in 22.96sec, his eighth win from 24 starts. "The dog has a fair bit of a following up here because of Mick, with his MND, and the whole family is well-known and well-respected," said Mr Heathcote. "MND is a bugger of a thing, and when we were naming the pups, we decided to call him Orson Mick to give Mick something to look forward to and hopefully cheer him up a bit. We've made Mick an honorary owner! "I don't think Mick wanted to go to Horsham, but it gave him a big boost. He's still got a wicked sense of humour, and the dog's win made his day. It was a ripper day for him." Assistance can be offered via Michael Hogarth Family Support on GoFundMe.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/ben.fraser/1ae69265-d1b5-482f-bb0a-9d909babc2da.jpeg/r0_348_6880_4235_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg