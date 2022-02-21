coronavirus,

The Wimmera has recorded another 64 cases of COVID-19 overnight. Horsham saw the largest increase in the region, with 41 new cases, followed by the Northern Grampians with 10, Yarriambiack with nine, Hindmarsh with three and Buloke with one. This brings Horsham's total number of active COVID cases to 281. According to data from the Department of Health, there have been 1692 cases of COVID-19 in Horsham since the start of the pandemic. Across the state, Victoria recorded another 5,611 COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours. READ MORE: A total of 361 people were hospitalised with the virus, 49 of whom were in intensive care and 11 on ventilators. The state also recorded another three deaths. Of the tests processed, 4,104 of which were rapid antigen tests and 1,507 were laboratory PCR tests. Another 7,078 people received a vaccine dose at state-run facilities. Northern Grampians Shire: 65 active cases (+10) Buloke Shire: 17 active cases (+1) Hindmarsh Shire: 24 active cases (+3) Horsham Rural City: 281 active cases (+41) Ararat Rural City: 55 active cases (+4) Yarriambiack Shire: 53 active cases (+9) West Wimmera Shire: 6 active cases Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/6a60b34c-734e-4c08-8d44-e2f4222d1aad.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg