City and Golf to face off in grand final | Larry Longshot wrap up

news, local-news,

The Grand finalists of Wimmera Weekend Bowls have been decided, with Horsham City 1 defending its crown against Horsham Golf 1 in the top grade, while in Division 2 Sunnyside 2 will have to stave off the Horsham City 2 to keep their title. The competition heavy weights headed out to the shadows of Mount Arapiles to play both semi finals at Natimuk. In the second semi Golf 1 were brave against City but fell nine shots short. Gavin Walters' rink played a tie with Daniel Gloury's team, Ash Batchelor got his rink up by 5, but Billy Hogan, Geoff Inglis, 'the Colonel' Ron Dolby and Ashley King won 31-17 to be the decisive rink. Nhill 1 were too strong for Coughlin Park 1 in the knockout final, winning by 33 shots, with the rink of Graeme Lynch doing the most damage by 21 shots. READ MORE: Golf 1 and Nhill 1 backed up on Sunday at Goroke in the Preliminary and Nhill would not have enjoyed their trip home through the Little Desert. Golf won 87-45, Gaven Walter stone walled again for another tied rink, but Adam Galpin, Graeme Deleeuw, Brad Robinson and skipper Ash Batchelor blew things apart with a 39-8 win for the Golfers. Golf 1 will get another crack at the City 1 team, the score in home and away was 1 win all, and that win to Golf came in round 3 on the City rink and was City's only loss for the season. On their second meeting City got the chocolates out at Haven, but Ash Batchelor did not play that day. I sort of think that it would be very hard to beat City twice in the space of eight days, and Golf have their best chance to beat City this way. MORE NEWS: The experienced Sunnyside 2 side got the job done by 6 shots over Nhill 2 with Paul Southcott, 'Jumbo' Sudholz, Murray Heard and the metronomic Neil Magor best winners 32-16. City 2 had a good battle with Coughlin Park 2, Chris Oliver rounded out a successful transition to using an arm with another win as skipper for the Parkers, but Wayne Gray, Sandra and Gary Knight and the mercurial Hux Mitchell got up by 20 to see City jump into the Preliminary final and ultimately the big dance. But what a great fight in the prelim it was to get there, a 2 shot margin on every rink, but two rinks to City 2. Larry Bywaters got a win for Nhill 2, Gary Knight returned the favour for City 2 but with no Hux Mitchell playing for City, Dougie Mitchell stepped up to the mat to skip and with Bev Bretag, Duncan Bottoms and John Williams beat the season's best performed Division 2 rink of Ivan Reichelt 20-18 in what has to be classed as a match winning upset. OTHER NEWS: If that was a cracking final the grannie should be just as good, City 2 were a very competitive Division 1 side last year and Sunnyside will not make it easy for them. The Division 1 and 2 Grand Finals will be played at Natimuk starting at 1.30pm. In Division 3 Horsham Golf 3 won the second semi against Nhill 3, and Dimboola 3 won through on Sunday against Nhill 3. In Division 3 Dimboola 3 has marched into the Grand final after finishing a fair way back in fourth spot, and it has done it largely on the back of one rink. Alex Orcsik, Tim Pitt, Bob Gooding and skipper Brian Beattie won their rink 28-12 on Saturday and in the preliminary final won 29-14.Dimboola 3 beat Couglin Park 3 by six shots in the first semi final and cleaned up Nhill 3 by 9 in the preliminary. But awaiting them will be a confident Golf 3 side who defeated Nhill 3 by 21 shots in the second semi final with Heath Millar's rink up 28-11. Grand Finals for Wimmera Midweek Bowls 22/02/2022 Division 1 Grand Finals for Wimmera Weekend Bowls 26/02/2022 Division 1 Division 2 Division 3 Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/05d9f6ad-a861-4164-9dfc-e4f03ac6faef.JPG/r928_1444_3774_3052_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg