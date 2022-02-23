news, local-news,

A wooden dresser in a garage lead to a nation-wide tour of a show featuring two stories of men who have since passed told by their descendants . The show is coming to Horsham Town Hall in on Saturday, March 8 and will include The Horsham Rural City Band performing on stage. The first half, Stardust, is the award-winning story of Col Brain, one of the best jazz musicians of his generation. Thirty years after Col Brain passed away in 1988, his grandson opened his prized wooden dresser which had been tucked away in a garage, discovering a hidden time capsule of his grandfather's music and memories. IN OTHER NEWS: The grandson, Joel Carnegie, is a muscian and television presenter. ''Col's story has been sitting patiently in a locked wooden dresser for over 30 years, as a time capsule of treasured memories - it's time for his story to finally be told. This show is a quest to uncover what Col wanted us to know about life through the things he left behind," Mr Carnegie said. The story will also feature original music by Australian trumpeter/composer, Nadje Noordhuis. After interval, acclaimed Gunditjmara actor Tom Molyneux shares the story of Allan McDonald, his great,great uncle and 'Fighting Gunditjmara' man from South West Victoria, in The Mission. Uncle Allan was one of Australia's first Aboriginal soldiers from Victoria to enlist for World War I. This captivating, rollicking, and at times confronting monologue traces the account of a soldier at war; at home and abroad. The Mission was a labour of love as well as a truth-telling exercise for Mr Molyneux. It was created in collaboration with other Gunditjmara community members, dramaturg James Jackson, and also features original music by Nadje Noordhuis. "The Mission reflects Uncle Allan McDonald's stories and struggles - from fighting for your Country at home, to fighting for your country abroad. These are the true stories of Australian history, warts and all," Mr Molyneux said. Directed by Green Room Award-nominated director Daniel Lammin, Stardust+ The Mission will bring to life lingering memories and lessons from the past, as told by two Australian storytellers at the top of their game. This performance is part of their 2022 national tour to all corners of Australia.

