After a big day of cricket at City Oval three sides have emerged on the top of their respective leagues in the T20 format. The West Wimmera Warriors in C Grade, Blackheath-Dimboola Bulls in B Grade and Noradjuha-Toolondo Bullants in A Grade showed their mettle with three different kinds of victories. In the A Grade, the Bullants emerged on top after a low scoring affair against Homers, in which 14 wickets fell and just 146 runs were made. Batting first, Homers lost regular wickets and struggled their way to reach 72; Bullants spearhead Tony Caccaviello finishing with figures of 4-5 - and Man of the Match honours - while Anthony Cutter and John Heard both took a pair each. READ MORE: A score of 72 didn't look to be a threatening total, however in the end the game was much closer. Homer's young opening bowlers Baxter Perry and John Officer were miserly, with the Bullants being held to just 1-8 from the first 7 overs. Officer finished with figures of 1-16, while Perry 0-3 from 4 overs, including two maidens. For a moment it looked like the Bullants batsmen would be suffocated by such accurate bowling, however like good teams do the Bullants pounced on loose balls and scraped their way back into the match. Boundaries proved to be a key difference between the two sides, with Homers struggling to reach the rope. The Bullants ability to puncture opposition fields almost at will has given the table-toppers a greater flexibility to soak up dot balls than their competition. On the other hand, Homers hit just one boundary after the departure of Luke Deutscher, who hit 2 fours and 2 sixes in an exciting 23 (20). MORE NEWS: In the B Grade, Blackheath-Dimboola won in a thriller against the Horsham Saints. The Bulls batted first and muscled their way to 7-114 on the back of clutch innings from Elliot Braithwaite (35) and Brendon Marrs (17) to steady the middle order. Jackson Davidson was the pick of the Saints bowlers, notching 3-23, while Jono Carroll took 2-13 and Aiden Laffy kept the Bulls honest with 0-7 from 4 overs. In reply, the Saints struggled to get a partnership of any note off the ground, as Robbie Somers rolled through the their top order on his way to figures of 3-15 and the Man of the Match award. In the C Grade, West Wimmera trounced Horsham Saints Black by 48 runs in a dominant display. Nathan Sparling hit an unbeaten 52 as the Warriors set the Saints a big target after finishing 5-128, with Joby Joseph the only Saints bowler to take more than a wicket. The Warriors' defence of their total couldn't have gotten off to a better start, with Bailey Zimmerman taking a hat trick in the second over, destorying the Saints top order. Warriors captain Jack Crowhurst took two catches from Zimmerman's bowling, before getting in on the action later in the game to take two wickets of his own in two balls. The result was utter devastation, as the Saints battled hard to stay in the hunt - but the Warriors were just too good. In the end, the Saints went the distance and finished on 9-80, 48 runs short.

