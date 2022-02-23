news, local-news,

Victorians are heading back to the track on March 12 and13 to Rainbow for the Rainbow Rises 240 after another slow year of racing in Victoria. Hosted by the Victorian Off Road Racing Association Inc. (VORRA), the Rainbow Rises 240 is a two day short course event based 1km West of Rainbow on Rainbow Rises Road. The format for the event will be heats and sections - 243.6km over 5 sections for the Motorsport Australia Victorian Off Road Championship runners and 130.5km over 3 sections for the Victorian Off Road Club Shied competitors. Event Headquarters opens at the venue at 7.00am on Saturday 12 March for competitor registrations. READ MORE: All vehicles need to comply with the Motorsport Australia Off Road Standing Regulations and General Requirements for Off Road vehicles, including a Motorsport Australia log book and drivers and navigators will need a Motorsport Australia Off Road license (no single-event licenses are available for off road racing). All entries are online and Self Scrutiny forms need to be completed prior to the event. We need to acknowledge the ongoing efforts of the Rainbow Rises Events Association Inc., who have worked tirelessly to improve and maintain the track site. An event like this is not possible without the support of the Rainbow locals and businesses; the major sponsors for the Rainbow Rises 240 are GrainCorp, the Hindmarsh Shire Council and IGA. MORE NEWS: Not only do they support this short course event, but also Round 1 of the ARB Australian Off Road Racing Championship on April 1-3 and the Round 5 BF Goodrich Motorsport Australian Off Road Championship on September 2-4, in Rainbow, Victoria. Catering will be available at the track over the weekend, however, camping is not permitted at the track or in the Paddock area, but is available at the nearby Rainbow Recreation Reserve. A camping fee of $20 per person for the weekend applies; children under 16 are free. Other accommodation is listed on the accommodation guide in the event information on offroadracing.com.au in the Events page for the Rainbow Rises 240. OTHER NEWS: Get your entry in quick, as entries are limited to 50 - acceptance will be determined in order of receipt and close at midnight on Monday February 28 2022. Please note that under the current conditions certain event stakeholders require mandatory vaccination to enter the site where the event is held. This applies to all competitors, pit crew and spectators, including officials and volunteers. The event is not pet friendly - animals are strictly prohibited. We look forward to seeing you at the track in March! Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

