THANKS to Food Bank Australia, Horsham West and Haven Primary School - Horsham West campus are now holding a twice weekly breakfast open to all pupils. Every Tuesday and Thursday at the school's canteen, pupils can grab breakfast from 8.30 to 8.45am. "Tuesday was our first day of Breakfast club," Horsham West campus primary school spokesperson Kelly Mayes said. "To begin, it will run for two mornings a week." IN OTHER NEWS: Ms Mayes said the school wanted to help boost their students with a breakfast club. "Foodbank Victoria are the providers of this great opportunity," she said. "We 100 per cent agree with their statement: In addition to removing the barrier to learning when a child is hungry, creating a safe and social breakfast club environment for students has other benefits too. "Positive relationships are being built between peers, staff and volunteers. The program foster student leadership through roles at their breakfast club. Some schools have even report improved punctuality and attendance as a result of having a breakfast club." Breakfast included fresh fruit and juice to kick off the day for anyone in the school's cohort. "It was really popular and we are very excited to provide the children with different breakfast items next week," Ms Mayes said.

