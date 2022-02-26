news, local-news,

PATIENTS at the Edenhope and District Memorial Hospital are making the switch across to Telehealth in droves, as the system proves a popular alternative to face-to-face appointments. Since the start of this year, Edenhope has almost doubled last year's number of telehealth appointments. In 2021, more than 50 telehealth patients switched to the virtual healthcare service with the support of Edenhope and District Memorial Hospital. In 2022, there are already almost 100 patients using telehealth. READ MORE: Kate Pryde, Interim Lead Executive Officer for Edenhope and District Memorial Hospital, said telehealth was safe and easy to use, less disruptive to day-to-day life, and saved travel time. "By offering patients easier access to GPs, specialists, mental health and allied health professionals health outcomes are improved," Ms Pryde said. "Residents who previously delayed face-to-face appointments due to hours of travel were much more likely to continue treatment and attend follow-up appointments as telehealth can be conducted anytime and anywhere including your home, office and car. "Telehealth also helps drive greater efficiency in the way health care is delivered and is a viable alternative to the way some healthcare is traditionally delivered." Edenhope resident Peter Hiller was one of many who has swapped his face-to-face appointments for telehealth. "Over the years, I've relied on my brother and family to drive me to my medical appointments as I don't drive," Mr Hiller said. "It's also extremely difficult to access public transport where I live near the South Australian border. Travelling to Melbourne and back can be stressful and very tiring. I'll continue to use telehealth and I have recommended this alternative to face-to-face medical appointments to others." To find out more about telehealth visit https://www.edmh.org.au/telehealth. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Did you know you can receive updates straight to your inbox? To make sure you're up-to-date with news from across the region, sign up here.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/116423175/f6929e5d-410a-4796-b6e2-f24daa6dbdb6.jpg/r10_0_3991_2249_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg