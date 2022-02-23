news, local-news,

The Peter Taylor Memorial barefoot waterski tournament has come and gone, and like the man its named after has left an indelible mark on all those involved. From competitors to the spectators who packed the banks of the Wimmera River, nobody went home disappointed according to organisers. Dimboola Ski Club president Darren Bone was thrilled with how the event has been received, by both the Dimboola community and beyond. "It was a massive injection of tourism and money into the town," Bone said. READ MORE: "The caravan park was reasonably full, the motel was pretty full...we involved the netball club, the rowing club, the town committee were involved on Saturday night. "It was just a great event that combines people from far and wide, and they witnessed - from what I've been told - the biggest crowd for a (waterskiing) event in the world. "We had a boat driver who drives all over the world, and he said that it was the biggest show he has ever seen in the world. More than 2000 people are estimated to have packed the banks of the Wimmera River to witness the event - and its famous night jump - more people than live in Dimboola itself. "I've been to nationals four times, and they may only get 320 people there," Bone said. MORE NEWS: "The competitors (at this event said), that's the best show they've ever been involved in... the ones that I spoke to were more than happy and said they'd never skated in front of a crowd that." Part of the appeal was the event's community spirit, Bone said. "We put a lot of effort into advertising the event, and the community really got behind it," he said. "At the ski club, we're all about the community." However the event wasn't without a hitch; the DJ hired for the event couldn't make it, and a special jet boat organised to entertain spectators on Saturday night broke down en route. "Those were two things out of our control," Bone said. OTHER NEWS: Despite these setbacks, Bone was delighted with the event and credits the volunteers who worked behind the scenes to ensure the event ran smoothly. So much was involved in making the event happen, that it might not become an annual event. "I don't think we'll do it every twelve months, but we'll let the dust settle and have a (ski club) meeting," Bone said. Ultimately, the event would not be possible if not for Bone's close friend, Peter Taylor himself. "He was a champion... he'd jump into a boat and do anything for you," Bone said. "He helped anyone and everyone, that's what he was about. He was bigger than the size of himself; he was the greatest man involved in the sport. "Anyone that missed being around him, missed a great man... I'll never forget about him." And with the return of the Peter Taylor Memorial event a success, the next generation of skiiers won't either.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/128798548/fe545695-9a62-40ca-849b-d7adc95b4d48.JPG/r631_1007_3514_2636_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg