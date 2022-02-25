It's a big year for Dimboola Memorial Secondary College, as this marks the first elected indigenous school captains, Harper Harradine and Tehya Clarke. HARPER said he wanted to become school captain in order to inspire my peers and to use my voice to talk about what I believe in, and to deliver change. "I also believe you need a great sense of respect as well as a hard work-ethic to become a successful captain, as working hard sets a great example for others to follow and being respectful earns you the trust and respect of your peers and teachers. It works both ways. "In 2022 I hope to see all students push themselves to achieve something great. I believe everyone at our school has an insane amount of potential, they can do anything if they put their mind to it. I hope I can inspire them to do that." TEHYA said being a role model appealed to her. "I have a strong sense of leadership which made me want to be involved and have a higher voice in changes being made within our school to benefit other students. "Showing great honesty and communication is key to being a successful captain. Anybody could be in a school captain role as long as they are able to communicate well. When asked what she wishes for the students in her captaincy year, Tehya said she wants them to be excited to come to school, and made to feel welcome. "We especially want to make their school experience as good as it can be."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/d2e2052f-5306-480a-82aa-dc961d5d1301.jpg/r0_286_1504_1136_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Meet our school captains 2022 |

+1

MORE GALLERIES It's a big year for Dimboola Memorial Secondary College, as this marks the first elected indigenous school captains, Harper Harradine and Tehya Clarke. HARPER said he wanted to become school captain in order to inspire my peers and to use my voice to talk about what I believe in, and to deliver change. "I also believe you need a great sense of respect as well as a hard work-ethic to become a successful captain, as working hard sets a great example for others to follow and being respectful earns you the trust and respect of your peers and teachers. It works both ways. "In 2022 I hope to see all students push themselves to achieve something great. I believe everyone at our school has an insane amount of potential, they can do anything if they put their mind to it. I hope I can inspire them to do that." TEHYA said being a role model appealed to her.

"I have a strong sense of leadership which made me want to be involved and have a higher voice in changes being made within our school to benefit other students. "Showing great honesty and communication is key to being a successful captain. Anybody could be in a school captain role as long as they are able to communicate well. When asked what she wishes for the students in her captaincy year, Tehya said she wants them to be excited to come to school, and made to feel welcome.

"We especially want to make their school experience as good as it can be." SHARE