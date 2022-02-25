First trick is a hat-trick | Junior cricket wrap

news, local-news,

There was plenty of early action at the Dunmunkle Renegades and Noradjuha-Toolondo Bullants U14s last Friday night with young medium pacer Jack Combe starting the game with a hat-trick. With wickets with his first three balls of the innings he had the Gades on the back foot early and received plenty of high fives from team mates in celebration of the rare feat. The Gades' recovered well from 3-0 to post 6-125, then restricted the Bullants with their own fine display of bowling and fielding to run out comfortable winners. Autumnal conditions greeted teams at Sunnyside on Saturday morning for the U16 clash between Homers and the Mountain Ants in a match that would have a bearing on the finals structure. READ MORE: With a heavy dew, Xavier Bone won the toss and elected to bowl in the hopes of taking some early wickets for the visitors. Things worked in the Ants' favour as the new ball attack got the job done with no batter in the Homers top 5 making double figures. Gibson Perry and Harry Hoffmann steadied the ship for the Pigeons and guided them to 76 from their 22 overs. Mountain Ant Nathan Hughes maintained his great form with the ball, taking 2 for 0 from his 3 overs. MORE NEWS: Ants batsmen McKenry and Hughes got off to their usual circumspect start, looking to see off the dangerous bowling of Homers' Nagorcka, Jackson Hoffmann and Perry. They achieved this but it was the mercurial Jed Uebergang who took two wickets in his first over to give Homers a chance. Skipper Bone then joined with Reichelt and Mulraney to guide the visitors to victory. Bone finished with 30 not out while Uebergang took 2-14. Over at Coughlin Park the U16 Dunmunkle side took on the young Saints outfit. OTHER NEWS: Batting first the Gade's made good use of the perfect batting conditions and quick outfield to post 3-192 with Blake Downer 50 (29) top scoring with an impressive display of power hitting. In reply the Saints finished on 2-110 with cousins Brody Devlin 37* and Alex Rees 35* combining for the tri-colours biggest partnership of the season. With one round left in the under 16s, the top four all play each other tomorrow to determine seedings for the finals the following week.

