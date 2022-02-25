For the year 2022 Laharum Primary School has appointed captain's Troy Winfield and Jayden Uebergang to help students have a great year. TROY said he decided to be a school captain since his older sister was a school captain in a previous year, and it looked fun. "I want to help other students and staff/ teachers that would need help in their work or how to do things. "The skills that I have are organisation and confidence. "Some other skills that you would need is to be observant and how to step up for other students, to talk to people in other places and to thank people in smaller or larger school settings. "I wish for the students to have a wonderful year in 2022, without having any problems like going to home-schooling, and that we will go on field trips with no interruptions and delays, play with other people and with toys, and learn math, writing and other things." JAYDEN decided to apply to be a school captain because he wanted to be able to help other students and staff. "In the previous years my sister was a school captain and I thought it was cool. "Skills that I think I have are being able to step up, and being able to talk to people in small or large groups. "i'm looking forward to doing all the things we normally do in a school day like have fun, and doing PE. "I look forward to a full and successful year and hope the education is fulfilling and that we go on some excursions."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/36586b6f-c24c-43c4-aba3-c8be4a060627.JPG/r0_467_4608_3071_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Meet our captains of 2022 | Troy and Jayden plan on a great year

+1

MORE GALLERIES For the year 2022 Laharum Primary School has appointed captain's Troy Winfield and Jayden Uebergang to help students have a great year. TROY said he decided to be a school captain since his older sister was a school captain in a previous year, and it looked fun.

"I want to help other students and staff/ teachers that would need help in their work or how to do things. "The skills that I have are organisation and confidence.

"Some other skills that you would need is to be observant and how to step up for other students, to talk to people in other places and to thank people in smaller or larger school settings. "I wish for the students to have a wonderful year in 2022, without having any problems like going to home-schooling, and that we will go on field trips with no interruptions and delays, play with other people and with toys, and learn math, writing and other things." JAYDEN decided to apply to be a school captain because he wanted to be able to help other students and staff. "In the previous years my sister was a school captain and I thought it was cool. "Skills that I think I have are being able to step up, and being able to talk to people in small or large groups. "i'm looking forward to doing all the things we normally do in a school day like have fun, and doing PE. "I look forward to a full and successful year and hope the education is fulfilling and that we go on some excursions." SHARE