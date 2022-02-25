news, local-news,

ONE bank in Horsham boasts more than 110 years of combined experience. Westpac Horsham celebrated four milestones this month, with two 34-year and two 23-year work anniversaries. It equates to a combined 114 years of dedication to helping the community secure loans and getting people through financial crises. Robbie Connelly, an agri-business team member and personal banker Jodi Wheaton, started at the bank in the 80s. IN OTHER NEWS: Kerry Adams and Narelle Murray have 23 years of experience apiece. Ms Wheaton, Ms Adams and Ms Murray all said the team works so well because they are all happy to laugh. Branch manager Joshua Barnes said everyone works together well and wants to do their best for their community. "It's the years of combined experience and the loyalty to one another," he said. "They work together really well and support each other professionally and personally. We rally around each other. "We come to work because we enjoy each other's company. We love to have a laugh and a joke." Ms Wheaton said whether it's opening a new account for a child or securing a home loan, if her clients walk out the door happy, she's done her job. "It's the satisfaction of being able to help someone realise their dream," she said. Ms Wheaton started her job in 1988 as a young woman just out of high school and has never looked back. "The colleagues and the clients are the reason I stay," she said. "The customers become friends. Those relationships you build, money cannot buy. "I've been here that long I'm into the next generation. Grandparents I've banked, then their kids, their grandkids and now the great grandchildren." Ms Adams said a lot has changed since she started over 20 years ago and she has been in Horsham all her life, along with her parents and raised her own family here. "The branch has certainly changed," she said. "I don't think Horsham has changed much." Ms Adams said her team was what kept her at the branch. "Everyone is on the same wavelength working together," she said. Ms Murray, a personal banker, grew up in Dimboola, and after a stint in Queensland she landed back in Horsham. "I like helping customers achieve their goals," she said. "We know most of our customers and they love that we know them. All of us have a good rapport with our customers, and they have a lot of trust in us."

