The Hamilton and Alexandra College school captains, Finlay Cameron and Oliver Wortley, discuss their roles in the year ahead. Finlay: I feel that I have good leadership skills and I really enjoy working with students and teachers. I wanted to utilise these skills that I have learnt during my time as a College student and give back to the school. Oliver: My family have been great supporters and have encouraged me (any my brothers) to make the most of every opportunity. Finlay: As a leader, it is really important that you understand what kind of role model you need to be. And this can change, so we need to be flexible in our approach. Oliver: Strong organisational skills to keep on top of everything is vital! As well as communication and interpersonal skills, I like to to talk to everyone and be friendly to help create an inclusive environment. Finlay: I talked to my parents and friends. Afterall, they know me best and I knew they would give me honest feedback. To be able to learn and grow, we need to be able to take on constructive criticism and turn this into a positive. Oliver: Mum was a big help, she as a sounding board as I worked through the process and created my resume. I also spoke to my school mentor and teachers. Finlay and Oliver: We both encourage all students to throw their hat in the ring to take on leadership opportunities. Step outside your comfort zone, learn new skills and help other people.

Meet our captains 2022 | A time to step up and learn new skills

