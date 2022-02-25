Meet our captains 2022 | A time to step up and learn new skills

The Hamilton and Alexandra College school captains, Finlay Cameron and Oliver Wortley, discuss their roles in the year ahead.

Finlay: I feel that I have good leadership skills and I really enjoy working with students and teachers. I wanted to utilise these skills that I have learnt during my time as a College student and give back to the school.

Oliver: My family have been great supporters and have encouraged me (any my brothers) to make the most of every opportunity.

Finlay: As a leader, it is really important that you understand what kind of role model you need to be. And this can change, so we need to be flexible in our approach.

Oliver: Strong organisational skills to keep on top of everything is vital! As well as communication and interpersonal skills, I like to to talk to everyone and be friendly to help create an inclusive environment.

Finlay: I talked to my parents and friends. Afterall, they know me best and I knew they would give me honest feedback. To be able to learn and grow, we need to be able to take on constructive criticism and turn this into a positive.

Oliver: Mum was a big help, she as a sounding board as I worked through the process and created my resume. I also spoke to my school mentor and teachers.

Finlay and Oliver: We both encourage all students to throw their hat in the ring to take on leadership opportunities. Step outside your comfort zone, learn new skills and help other people.

