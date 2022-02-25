2022 School Captains - Lotus Martin and Colby McDonald talk about their aims for this year. Lotus - I wanted to become St Brigid's College captain as I believed it was a good chance to improve my leadership skills and I'm very proud to be a part of the St. Brigid's community. The teachers are hugely supportive, and we have a great group of kids. Colby - I've always wanted to help people and bring out the best in people and figured school captain is a great way to be able to do that. Lotus - You have to lead through your behaviour and not just words. Good leaders don't have to be captains, but they listen and can relate to students and make decisions that are better for the whole not the individual. I hope I can represent the school and the students well. Colby - I think you need to be able to listen and understand the needs of the students and to be able to comfortably talk to those in an authority position so that those who don't have a voice can feel heard. Lotus - At St Brigid's college I enjoy the way we are all willing to learn in a fun, engaging environment and want everyone to strive for their very best. Lotus - I'm hoping for some stability to the year and for everyone to grow as individuals. The past two years have thrown normality in the air, so we need to reset what the new normal is. It would be great to get to the end of the year and feeling optimistic. Colby - I wish for a smooth and fun year.

Meet our Captains of 2022 | A fun year ahead full of optimism

ST BRIGIDS COLLEGE: School leaders L-R, VC Maggie Heinrich, Captain Lotus Martin, Captain Colby McDonald, and VC Andrew Taylor all ready for 2022. Photo: Supplied