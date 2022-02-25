Ss Michael and John's Primary School celebrated the Beginning of the 2022 school at Mass last Friday. The Grade 6 students led their Prep Buddies into the Church, welcoming them to our school community. After the Mass, the School Leaders for 2022 were announced. Congratulations to School Captains Ruby Janetzki and Eamon Kelly and Vice Captains Jorja Letts and Christopher Burton. Elected by their peers and staff, these students exemplify our school motto of Caring, Learning, Growing; Every Child, Every Day. They all spoke about the importance of listening to others and being role models, especially for the younger children in our school. The leaders say they are looking forward to the opportunities to represent our school throughout the year. We are very proud to have such caring and compassionate young people to lead our student community this year. We are always welcoming and encourage parents and caregivers to use their gifts and talents to contribute to the life of the school too.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/Gcbb9hnc7SC3QLqZUqk8Kn/3a864937-f375-41b3-a9ea-80301c5aed68.png/r0_132_940_663_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Meet our captains 2022 | School role models in place

+1

MORE GALLERIES Ss Michael and John's Primary School celebrated the Beginning of the 2022 school at Mass last Friday.

The Grade 6 students led their Prep Buddies into the Church, welcoming them to our school community.

After the Mass, the School Leaders for 2022 were announced. Congratulations to School Captains Ruby Janetzki and Eamon Kelly and Vice Captains Jorja Letts and Christopher Burton. Elected by their peers and staff, these students exemplify our school motto of Caring, Learning, Growing; Every Child, Every Day.

They all spoke about the importance of listening to others and being role models, especially for the younger children in our school.

The leaders say they are looking forward to the opportunities to represent our school throughout the year. We are very proud to have such caring and compassionate young people to lead our student community this year. We are always welcoming and encourage parents and caregivers to use their gifts and talents to contribute to the life of the school too.

Elected by their peers and staff, these students exemplify our school motto of Caring, Learning, Growing; Every Child, Every Day. SHARE