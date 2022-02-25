news, local-news,

Detectives from Horsham Crime Investigation Unit have charged a woman in relation to a series of alleged deceptions involving French bulldog puppies. Officers were assisted by Ballarat detectives in executing a search warrant at the offenders address at about 11.00 am. Detectives arrested a 37-year-old woman and subsequently charged her with obtaining property by deception and making a false document. The woman has been bailed to appear at the Horsham Magistrates' Court on May 16. IN OTHER NEWS: A bike and bag were left near a skip bin behind Vinnies Horsham at approximately 10pm on Friday, February 18. At about 6am the next day, Saturday, February 19, the owner has returned to collect and the property was not there. The bike is described as brown GT mountain bike with black handlebars. The bike has yellow writing on it. The backpack is described as a black dry bag and has mainly clothes in it. It also has a lanyard in it with the victims details. Anyone with information is urged to contact Constable Russell at the Horsham Police Station. Police are investigating the theft a bicycle that occurred from the Horsham Special School on High Street North between 10.30am and 2.00pm on February 21. The bike is a Flatbar Raceline with a silver frame with a grey and yellow seat. If anyone has any information regarding the theft or location of the bicycles, please contact First Constable Troy Keith at the Horsham Police Station on 03 5382 9200. Police are seeking assistance for anyone who may have witnessed an incident that occurred at approximately 10.50am on January 22. A female riding a bicycle was struck by a blue vehicle whilst crossing Dimboola Road in Horsham near the intersection of May Park Terrace. Anyone with any information is urged to contact First Constable Griffith at Horsham Police.

